indaHash (IDH) Price Down 10.7% This Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, indaHash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, IDEX and Tidex. indaHash has a market cap of $1.18 million and $678.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tidex, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

