InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Capitalization Tops $34,430.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $34,430.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00541448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

