InflationCoin Reaches Market Cap of $33,387.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $33,387.00 and $55.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00551366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

