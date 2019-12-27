Ink Price Tops $0.0021 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $951,826.00 and approximately $13,413.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exmo, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinnest, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Exrates, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, EXX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

