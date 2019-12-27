Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Short Interest Up 85.4% in December

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the November 28th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IPHS opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innophos has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Innophos by 66.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. ValuEngine lowered Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

