Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 28th total of 268,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $497,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innospec by 45.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

