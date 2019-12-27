Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 100,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$387,031.92.

Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

