Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 39,999 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$203,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at C$292,928.70.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$245,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock remained flat at $C$5.06 during trading hours on Friday. 2,765,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,635. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 90.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.39.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

