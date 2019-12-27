Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$379,441.30.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

