Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$10,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,040.

GoldMining Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

