Insider Selling: Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,205.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $3,055.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

