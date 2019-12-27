Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$312,912.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$47,250.00.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.03. 576,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,858. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

