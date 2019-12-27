Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.61. Insperity posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,701,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,466,606 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 655,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,595,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $76,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Insperity has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

