Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

IBP stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.