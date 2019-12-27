Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 28th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,398 shares of company stock worth $9,056,108. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. 198,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.52. Instructure has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

