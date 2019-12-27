Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $174,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $72.61. 61,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

