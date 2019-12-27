Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,324. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

