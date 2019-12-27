InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 369,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IHG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 52,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $71.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

