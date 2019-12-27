Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $988.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Interface has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interface by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.