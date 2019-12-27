Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,450% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,131. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

