inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in inTEST by 33.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $5.88 on Friday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

