Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.19.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.