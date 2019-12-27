Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

