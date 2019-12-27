InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,286.80 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,412.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,458.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.