Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ADO Properties (ADJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ADO Properties (ETR: ADJ):

12/18/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €34.20 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €31.82 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. ADO Properties SA has a 12-month low of €29.62 ($34.44) and a 12-month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.35.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

