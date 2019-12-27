Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lanxess (LXS)

Lanxess (ETR: LXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/9/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/14/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €77.30 ($89.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

ETR:LXS opened at €60.46 ($70.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.88. Lanxess AG has a fifty-two week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

