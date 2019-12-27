Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – NortonLifeLock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – NortonLifeLock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – NortonLifeLock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – NortonLifeLock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – NortonLifeLock is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – NortonLifeLock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Symantec Corporation is one of the world’s leading cyber security company. Enterprises across the world rely on Symantec for integrated cyber defense against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, infrastructure, and cloud. Symantec’s Norton and LifeLock Digital Safety Platform help protect personal information, devices, home networks, and identities at home and across. Norton-branded solutions provide multi-layer security for desktops, mobile operating systems, and home networks, defending against increasingly complex online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. Symantec protects the Cloud Generation through Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, the industry’s most complete portfolio for securing cloud and on-premises environments. The Company offers the Blue Coat Security Platform, which provides Web security solutions for global enterprises and governments. Symantec embraces a global research and development (R&D) strategy to drive organic innovation. “

11/8/2019 – NortonLifeLock is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – NortonLifeLock is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – NortonLifeLock is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 47,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,705,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.29. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

