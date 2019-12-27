Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Novocure (NVCR)

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – Novocure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Novocure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Novocure had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $85.00.

12/10/2019 – Novocure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Novocure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Novocure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2019 – Novocure had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Novocure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,308. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 2.43. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

