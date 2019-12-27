Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vera Bradley (VRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) in the last few weeks:

12/25/2019 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

12/14/2019 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

12/13/2019 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Vera Bradley was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Vera Bradley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vera Bradley Inc alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,374,628 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 58.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 509,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.