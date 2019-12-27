Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 889 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 386% compared to the average daily volume of 183 put options.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.96. 12,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at $59,652,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,771,091 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 37.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth about $6,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

