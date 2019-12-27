Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,120 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,233% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.58 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $750.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

