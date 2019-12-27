Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,497 put options on the company. This is an increase of 696% compared to the typical volume of 188 put options.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 13,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $136,622.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,835,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MBIA by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 386,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,866. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

