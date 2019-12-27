Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

