IONChain Market Capitalization Reaches $774,753.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $774,753.00 and approximately $58,662.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.