IoTeX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. IoTeX has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.05905024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023418 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

