IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Holdings Increased by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 433.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares during the period. IQIYI makes up 3.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. raised its position in IQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,100 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in IQIYI by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after buying an additional 1,952,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQIYI by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IQIYI by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQIYI by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. 86 Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

IQ opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

