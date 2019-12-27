istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,052,941.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,811 shares of company stock worth $3,015,348. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in istar by 31.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of istar by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of istar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in istar by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.65. istar has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that istar will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

