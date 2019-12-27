Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 135.1% in December

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 28th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $2.45 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

