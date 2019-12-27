ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 41.7% in December

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ITT by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 263,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.