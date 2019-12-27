Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 1,837,451 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $20,540,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $21.28 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.