Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the November 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.

JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 2,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

