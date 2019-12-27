JET8 Achieves Market Cap of $350,429.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. JET8 has a total market cap of $350,429.00 and approximately $1,591.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JET8 has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.