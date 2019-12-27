Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.56

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Jewel has a market cap of $30.57 million and $660,035.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00007669 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, Jewel has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

