Jibrel Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,290.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $7,290.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.