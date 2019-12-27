Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $8,403.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

