JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.