Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 17,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. 1,902,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $123.07 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The company has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

