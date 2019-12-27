Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $494.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $28,657.00 and $494.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

