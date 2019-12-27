Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,304,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $173.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

