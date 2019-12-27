Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $54,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $3,282,412. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KALU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,839. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.